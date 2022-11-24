Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE WTS opened at $156.06 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $203.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $13,459,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.