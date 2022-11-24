WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $140.90 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. WAX has a market capitalization of $140.90 million and approximately $55.71 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.31 or 0.08553232 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00480876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.99 or 0.29503710 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,273,467,336 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,273,482,741.826735 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0636374 USD and is up 8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $44,747,583.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

