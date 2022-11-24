Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Up 8%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 2,939,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 514% from the average daily volume of 478,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.01).

Webis Stock Up 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.31 million and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.20.

Webis Company Profile



Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

