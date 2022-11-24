Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DISH Network (DISH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) recently:
- 11/4/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $33.00.
- 11/3/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $28.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – DISH Network is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
DISH Network Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,873. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Insider Transactions at DISH Network
In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
