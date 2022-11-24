Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DISH Network (DISH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) recently:

11/4/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $33.00.

11/3/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $28.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – DISH Network is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,873. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

