Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2022 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $35.00.

11/4/2022 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 477,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

