Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2022 – QUALCOMM was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/15/2022 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $165.00.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $165.00.

11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $150.00.

10/31/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.15. 5,481,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,726,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.