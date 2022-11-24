Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magnet Forensics (MAGTF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magnet Forensics (OTC: MAGTF):

11/10/2022 – Magnet Forensics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

11/10/2022 – Magnet Forensics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

11/10/2022 – Magnet Forensics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$44.00.

11/10/2022 – Magnet Forensics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

10/19/2022 – Magnet Forensics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MAGTF stock remained flat at $25.22 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. Magnet Forensics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

