Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSE (SSE)

SSE (LON: SSE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2022 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,050 ($24.24) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,825 ($21.58).

11/18/2022 – SSE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,664 ($19.68) price target on the stock.

11/17/2022 – SSE had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,835 ($21.70) price target on the stock.

11/17/2022 – SSE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – SSE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($23.65) to GBX 1,835 ($21.70). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – SSE had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – SSE had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($23.65) to GBX 1,900 ($22.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSE Price Performance

LON SSE traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,720 ($20.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,917,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,554. SSE plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.89). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,697.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.69.

SSE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

