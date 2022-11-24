Weitz Investment Management Inc. Acquires 65,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 3.7% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of CarMax worth $71,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 735,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,724. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $152.28. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

