Weitz Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Qurate Retail worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 27.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 42.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 38.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,464,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

