Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $44.75 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,026,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 2.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $44,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 811,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

