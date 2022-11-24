Weitz Investment Management Inc. Invests $21.96 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.5 %

ADBE stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.78. 2,240,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.58. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $694.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

