Weitz Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,200 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.2 %

MarketAxess stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.81. 175,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.29. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.30.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.