Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. 10,878,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,975,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

