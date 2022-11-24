Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,280 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,878,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

