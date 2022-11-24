Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Cut by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.15. 1,632,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

