WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $40.75 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $40.75 million and $705,629.93 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00471987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00025430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001678 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018121 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001413 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

