WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $42.16 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.16 million and $715,436.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00462802 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00033107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001726 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017885 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001320 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

