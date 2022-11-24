WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Up 1.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.57. 32,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 49,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,611 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth $999,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,941,000.

