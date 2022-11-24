WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading Up 1.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 32,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 49,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.