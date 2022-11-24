WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

