WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Insider Sells $32,372.40 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $32,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Justin Dean also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WM Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40.

WM Technology Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.17 on Thursday. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $171.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 14.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,188,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 532,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,851,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 211,413 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.