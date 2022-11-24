Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.02 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.02). Approximately 9,184,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 11,522,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.14 ($0.03).

Woodbois Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £46.02 million and a PE ratio of 69.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.38.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

