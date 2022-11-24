Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244,914 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.26% of Workiva worth $77,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 4.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Workiva by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Workiva by 604.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 90,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Workiva by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workiva Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.