WOW-token One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.83 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $441.06 million and $4.83 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.17 or 0.01823251 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00033713 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.01721182 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001445 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04414218 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

