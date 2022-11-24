WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $441.06 million and approximately $4.83 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.39 or 0.01818185 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013343 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00034297 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00044058 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.96 or 0.01724753 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001478 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04414218 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.