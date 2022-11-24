Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

