Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of XIN opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:XIN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

