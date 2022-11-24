Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) PT Lowered to €48.00 at Berenberg Bank

Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Xior Student Housing Stock Performance
XIORF stock opened at 27.10 on Monday. Xior Student Housing has a 52 week low of 27.10 and a 52 week high of 27.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 35.44.
Xior Student Housing Company Profile
