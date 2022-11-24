Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) PT Lowered to €48.00 at Berenberg Bank

Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xior Student Housing Stock Performance

XIORF stock opened at 27.10 on Monday. Xior Student Housing has a 52 week low of 27.10 and a 52 week high of 27.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 35.44.

Xior Student Housing Company Profile

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

