Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE YUM opened at $125.93 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.41. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.69.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.