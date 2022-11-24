Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Boosted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 81.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum China Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have commented on YUMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE YUMC opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

