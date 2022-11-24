Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ABB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for ABB’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABB’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of ABB opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

