Zacks Small Cap Comments on Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORMP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.