Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $677.58 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $42.97 or 0.00259574 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $677.58 million and approximately $84.30 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00089770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00057898 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,767,231 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

