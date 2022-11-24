Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $677.58 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $42.97 or 0.00259574 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $677.58 million and approximately $84.30 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00089770 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00057898 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002130 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001162 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000216 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,767,231 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
