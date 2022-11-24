Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,323 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.47. 1,445,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

