1irstGold (1GOLD) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $4,176.82 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $64.27 or 0.00389403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

