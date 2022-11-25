1peco Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $170.35 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $170.35 million and approximately $1,111.36 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00006880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1peco Token Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

