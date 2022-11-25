1peco Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $171.10 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. 1peco has a total market cap of $171.10 million and approximately $1,081.85 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00006897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1peco

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

