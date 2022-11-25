219,331 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by PB Investment Partners L.P.

PB Investment Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,000. Apollo Global Management comprises 9.5% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $66.13. 14,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

