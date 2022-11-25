25,000 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Viasat comprises 0.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Viasat by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viasat Company Profile

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.