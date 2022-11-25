2,700 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 477,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $111.96 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

