4,575 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. 5,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $101.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.