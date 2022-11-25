48,930 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 707,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 127,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after buying an additional 383,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 35,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,161,970. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

