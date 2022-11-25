5,365 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,676,000 after purchasing an additional 214,348 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,762,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 218.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after buying an additional 48,568 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.54. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,133. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $260.46 and a one year high of $374.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

