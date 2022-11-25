55,924 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Purchased by Courage Capital Management LLC

Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. PDC Energy accounts for approximately 5.7% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.09. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.