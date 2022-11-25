5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded 5N Plus from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.42.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.71. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$274.71 million and a P/E ratio of -54.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

5N Plus Company Profile

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,628.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,378,194.

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.