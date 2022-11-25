72,430 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after buying an additional 728,928 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $19,988,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $18,753,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $16,379,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $14,409,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFIV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,127. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $35.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

