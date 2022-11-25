7,253 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Marriott International accounts for about 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,966. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

