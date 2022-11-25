Aave (AAVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $810.05 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $810.05 million and $63.28 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $57.48 or 0.00347477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aave Token Profile

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

