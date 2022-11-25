Aave (AAVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $810.05 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $810.05 million and $63.28 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $57.48 or 0.00347477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.
Aave Token Profile
Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aave Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.