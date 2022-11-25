Aave Price Hits $59.34 on Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $836.31 million and approximately $69.09 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $59.34 or 0.00359399 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.03 or 0.08378043 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00483914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.68 or 0.29690071 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

